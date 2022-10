Emergency services are at the scene of a motorbike crash on State Highway 1 at Wairakei, Taupō. Photo / File

One person is believed to be seriously injured following a motorbike crash on State Highway 1 at Wairakei, Taupō.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a report of a crash involving a single motorbike rider near Te Aro Rd just before 4.30pm.

"One lane remains open while emergency services remain at the scene.

"I understand that a helicopter was dispatched for the rider who was said to be in serious condition."