A person was allegedly assaulted with the butt of a firearm on Kusabs Rd. Photo / 123rf

A person has been allegedly assaulted with the butt of a firearm in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened on Kusabs Rd about 4am yesterday.

Police said a firearm, which was allegedly discharged, had been seized.

A St John spokesman said one person was assessed and treated at the scene in a moderate condition and did not require transportation to hospital.

Police said two people had been arrested.

A 24-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and appeared in Rotorua District Court yesterday and a 30-year-old was due to appear today on charges of injuring with intent, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and assault.







