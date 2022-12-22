Paul Hickey: 2022 highlights, breakfast show, merry Christmas

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice was one of Paul's highlights this year. Photo / Andrew Warner

So, another lap of the sun is almost complete, and what a year it has been.

It was a bit of a blur at times, but after the past few years, I think we are all used to that now.

For me (and my wife Katie), the biggest change this year was getting used to being empty-nesters, with both of our kids permanently moving out of town. It’s been a bigger adjustment than I ever realised it would be.

And like most of the country, I finally succumbed to Covid - but I reckon the flu was far worse.

So, there have been highs and lows personally, for our city, and the country, but I thought I would, as usual, finish up the year with some of my highlights of 2022.

***

Best TV – House Of the Dragon lived up to expectations, and I did enjoy the quirky and dark thriller The Baby (Neon). Dare I say that I finally enjoyed something done by Taika Waititi with Our Flag Means Death (Neon)? Late points go to the new Addams Family spinoff Wednesday on Netflix as well.

Best Book – Too many to mention! I set a goal at the beginning of the year to start reading the Alex Cross series by James Paterson from the start and in order. There are 31 in the series, and I’m just about to start number 14.

Best Sport – State of Origin. It just never fails to deliver, and there were many great moments across the series. And when the mighty Queenslanders won the series despite all the experts’ doubts, it makes it even more special.

Best Event – Once again it has to be Harcourts Dancing For Hospice. It is Rotorua’s night of nights, and it is a special one to be involved with. An honourable mention as well to the Blues & BBQ Festival recently… plenty of potential to be a big local event.

Best Day at Work – Our Fill The Bus day earlier this month for the Salvation Army Foodbank is always tough to beat. In hard times, the community pulls together. The Hits Trunk or Treat was also pretty cool.

***

So, that brings to an end my column for the year. But there is no time off for me these holidays, as I have already taken over the reins of our breakfast show over the next month for a Kiwi-as summer, and I’ll keep you up-to-date with what is happening across the city.

There are some special local Christmas surprises on the show next week, plus competitions with tickets to the hottest local events and attractions every day, and the best classic hits from then, and the biggest hits from now. Catch The Hits Rotorua Summer Breakfast weekdays from 6am, thanks to the NRL Harvey Norman All-Stars: Māori v Indigenous, happening right here in Rotorua in February.

I will, however, be finding time to spend with family and friends, soaking up the sun, enjoying some good food and drink and summer vibes. Christmas Day will include a couple of regular traditions too, since both our kids are back in Rotorua for a holiday break.

***

It truly is a special job that I get to do, and I don’t take for granted the choice you make to either listen to me on the radio every day, or read my column each week. I love what I do, and the things I get to do every day in our community, so thank you.

So, to you and your whānau from ALL of my family, have a very merry Christmas, a fun New Year and an amazing summer holidays. Be safe and enjoy it, and bring on 2023!

***

