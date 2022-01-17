Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Pak'nSave Rotorua's newest owner started out stacking shelves

4 minutes to read
Amanda Elliot is the newest owner of Rotorua Pak'nSave. Photo / Supplied

Amanda Elliot is the newest owner of Rotorua Pak'nSave. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Amanda Elliot's first job was at a supermarket - and now she owns one.

The 50-year-old is the newest owner of Pak'nSave Rotorua after taking over in October.

Elliot says she may be more familiar

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

QUICK FIRE QS