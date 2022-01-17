Amanda Elliot is the newest owner of Rotorua Pak'nSave. Photo / Supplied

Amanda Elliot's first job was at a supermarket - and now she owns one.

The 50-year-old is the newest owner of Pak'nSave Rotorua after taking over in October.

Elliot says she may be more familiar to Rotorua than people think - she has been pictured on the Skyline Rotorua billboard luging for 10 years.

Now she will also be seen in the bright yellow supermarket on the corner of Fenton and Amohau streets.

Elliot is a third-generation grocer following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

"I worked for my dad at Pak'nSave Kapiti for eight years after lots of summer holidays filling shelves."

Her first store was New World Island Bay in 2013 and she was on the New World representative committee for three of those years.

She says she is "absolutely rapt" to now be the owner-operator of Pak'nSave Rotorua.

"It's the highlight of my career in grocery.

"I'm absolutely loving it, it's so exciting, with lots of challenges. Luckily, I love challenges."

Elliot and her husband, Brent, wanted a new challenge and decided to buy the Rotorua supermarket.

"We love this part of New Zealand, with its beautiful lakes and wonderful people."

She has new plans for the supermarket, including installing self-service checkouts, online shopping and hot chicken and chips "Pak'nSave style" this year.

"We'll be upgrading our refrigeration in the next few years, so there's lots to look forward to."

Elliot hoped her supermarket, which employs 216 staff - 136 full-time and 80 part-time - will become a "vibrant" food store and part of the "heartbeat of Rotorua".

"I would love for all our team members to enjoy coming to work and be proud of how they contribute towards serving this amazing community."

Elliot said she had enjoyed the challenges thrown her way so far, including operating under new Covid-19 traffic light restrictions.

"The safety of our customers and teams are the most important things, so we'll continue to follow all the right protocols including increased cleaning, mask-wearing and social distancing.

"Covid is now something we need to live with in our community, but I must admit I can't wait for the time we can all take off our masks and see everyone's smiles again."

QUICK FIRE QS

Three things people don't know about you:

I used to do interior design for the Heart Foundation houses in Queenstown.

I once slept in a checkpoint soldiers camp on the Israeli/ Palestine border in my 20s.

I am more familiar with Rotorua than you think as have been on the Skyline billboard for the last 10 years. We lived in Queenstown for 10 years and did that photo for a friend – I had no idea it would last so long! My son in the photo is about to turn 18.

First paid job?

New World Dannevirke, filling the biscuits after school and pricing them with the pricing gun (remember those?).

Favourite colour?

Teal. It reminds me of the lakes and ocean.

When the borders open up, where would you travel first and why?

I'm not actually in too much of a rush to go anywhere, now that I live here.

How many countries have you been to?

Around 30.

Favourite food?

Vietnamese Pancake.

How do you drink your coffee?

Long black with hot milk.

How do your family and close friends describe you?

I value friendship, I'm open-minded and inclusive, I explore my limits and take on challenges.

How do your work colleagues describe you?

Genuine, happy and a person with integrity.