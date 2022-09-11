Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

P addiction: Three-month wait for meth rehab services in Rotorua

Megan Wilson
9 mins to read
Emma Corlett is a recovering meth addict living in Rotorua's emergency housing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Alone in a Rotorua emergency housing hotel room, Emma Corlett says she hit "rock bottom" after first trying meth five years ago.

The recovering addict is 14 days clean as of Friday and is at

