Overnight house fire in Reporoa was 'well-involved' when crews arrived

Firefighters were called around 2am. Photo / File

Firefighters battled a house blaze in Reporoa overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the single-story house was "well-involved" when crews arrived at 2am on Strathmore Rd.

All people in the house were accounted for.

Two fire trucks and two tankers were at the scene from Taupō and Lake Ōkareka.

There was no damage to neighboring properties.

Police were at the scene to help firefighters and a spokeswoman said there were inquiries underway into the circumstances.

A fire investigator has been called.