Original Pranksy by artist Graham Moeller for sale today only

Today only, an original Pranksy is on display (black and white image at right) in the Heu Heu St studio of Taupō artist Graham Moeller. Photo / Rachel Canning

Yesterday's news got Taupō businessman Glynn Pointon thinking.

An original Banksy artwork sold for $1.45 million at an Auckland auction. Would his friend and artist Graham Moeller be able to reproduce the artwork Keep it real and display it in his gallery under the artist name of Pranksy? For today only of course.

Keep It Real by Pranksy, an original artwork for sale on April 1 only. Yesterday, Banksy's artwork sold for $1.45 million in Auckland. Photo / Rachel Canning

Graham said it took him 20 minutes to reproduce Banksy's artwork and he and Glynn have been laughing about it all day. Sadly, tomorrow is April 2, and it will be back to reality for the hunters, the holiday makers, the businessmen, and the artists who like to dream a little.