Golf at 80km/h? No it's frisbee golf! Coming soon to Taupō's Spa Park

Frisbee Golf demo from Taupō's Ken Harris

Spa Park screams frisbee golf to those born in North America.

Living in New Zealand for six years now, Taupō business owner Ken Harris said the first time he saw Spa Park, he thought "how could there not be a frisbee golf park here"?

Ken's inquiries to Taupō District Council revealed plans were already well under way for a frisbee golf course (also called disc golf) at the park. Because of a shortage of local people with frisbee golf knowledge, Ken was roped into organising a volunteers' weekend ahead of the arrival of professional mountain bike course builder Haydn Shore who also set up four frisbee golf courses at Woodhill Mountain Bike Park in Auckland.

Ken says the voluntary help of builder Glynn Maulder has helped speed things up considerably.

Ken describes the sport as sort of like going for a walk and playing frisbee at the same time. The "golf" reference is about progressing from point to point and getting the frisbee in a metal basket on a pole at about waist height.

He says the idea is to aim for a metal chain just above the basket to stop the forward motion of the frisbee and it then drops down into the basket.

Spa Park has played host to many frisbee golf tournaments in the past. Photo / David Keene

The frisbee used is slightly smaller and sturdier than your average frisbee.

The forward motion of throwing the frisbee is extremely athletic and will have high appeal to those who like to master a skill and enjoy speed. And just like golf, there is a frisbee for driving, putting and mid range.

Ken says a frisbee disc rental system is being set up, and frisbee discs can be bought in Mangakino as there is already a frisbee course there.

A Google search reveals the average speed of a disc golf throw by someone who knows what they are doing is around 80 to 112km/h. Ken says his throws would be at the lower end of the average speed, and thinks he can throw a frisbee golf disc at 80km/h. The fastest disc golf throw was by pro disc golfer Simon Lizotte at 144km/h.

Ken says frisbee golf is a lovely walk in the park with friends, and also a great competition.

"It's 1 per cent about throwing it well and 99 per cent about getting outside."

Ken Harris is a big fan of frisbee golf and is looking forward to Taupō having its own course at Spa Park. Photo / Rachel Canning

Motivated to get involved by a strong desire for a vibrant and healthy Taupō community, Ken has taken on the role of club secretary for the Taupō Disc Golf Club with joint course designers David Keene (from Queenstown) as president, and Simon Feasey from Auckland as vice-president.

Spa Park has hosted numerous frisbee golf tournaments over the years and Ken says once complete, Spa Park Taupō will be on the pro tour. An initial five-year lease has been granted initially, with a one-year trial period.

Spa Park frisbee golf course map. Image / Taupo Frisbee Golf Club

Ken says the game is good fun and he is looking forward to welcoming new members into the club. Although none of the signs are up yet, the nine-hole course is finished and ready for play now, and in three or four weeks the 18-hole course will be ready. He says the goal is to have the inaugural tournament in May.

For further information, head to Facebook page @TaupoFrisbeeGolf