OPINION: Paul Hickey - 2020 reflection, parade fun, sundae creation and summer health

Crowds flock to see the floats at a previous Rotorua Christmas Parade. Photo / File

Is it just me, or have all the schools finished up really early this year?

Come to think of it, there seems to be a lot of workplaces already closing for the summer break.

After the year we've had though, who can blame anyone for wanting to holiday as soon as you can?

I still have another week on the radio for the year, but next week, I'm looking forward to celebrating (or farewelling) the year with The Hits 2020 Boardroom Bash on Tuesday from 11.30am till 1pm.

I'm going to be joined in The Hits Boardroom by some well-known locals, friends of the show and family.

Listen for all the fun as we reflect and look forward to what 2021 will bring us all.

Plus we've got a couple of invites set aside for some lucky listeners to also join in, because you're a big part of the show too.

Register this weekend at our website. And there will be some yummy food from Artisan Cafe as well.

Christmas Parade

For kids of all ages, I am sure one of the festive holiday highlights is the annual Christmas Parade.

I certainly have plenty of memories from when I was younger of getting into the car all excited about the trip into town for the parade, and finding our spot, which used to be the same place every year on Eruera St.

This excitement then continued with bringing my own kids to the parade, and that excitement is still there today as well.

After early Covid-related issues looked like they were derailing this year's parade, the good news came through that it would eventually happen, and it is on this Sunday morning at 11am.

I can't remember a Sunday parade in recent years, so it will be interesting to see how that affects the crowd size - I'm picking it will be huge.

The new route was used for the first time last year and it proved pretty successful, so I'm glad the organisers have stuck with it.

So find your favourite spot on Queens Drive or Hinemaru St, watch and applaud all those floats, and then grab a bite to eat and find out who will win The Hits Shield for best float at the prizegiving.

I'll be with The Hits team in the parade, so give me a wave!

Icecream with fries

I had to have a bit of laugh this week, when I read about the latest creation from Burger King.

It's something which my wife Katie did when she was pregnant and plenty of people seem to do all the time.

Meet Mashed Up Fries, an icecream sundae topped with fries.

The fast-food chain decided to make the offering official after continuously noticing customers order sundaes and fries separately and then dunking the spuds into the dessert.

The French fries are placed at the bottom of the cup before being covered in icecream. It is then topped with chocolate, maple syrup, and even more fries to wrap it all up.

Unfortunately for fans of this kind of combo, it's only available in Singapore …for now.

Staying healthy

This week on my radio show I've been hosting The Hits Rotorua Summer Health Series.

Each day I've been chatting to some local experts discussing skincare, eyecare, nutrition, haircare and mental health which are important all year round, but even more so at summertime.

Each of the pieces have been pretty informative for me, and I'm sure you will find that too, because at summertime we can easily forget about the basics when it comes to looking after our own personal wellbeing.

So if you missed them on the radio, they are available in a podcast style format now at thehits.co.nz

• Paul Hickey is the host of the locally based 9am-3pm show on The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. Follow on Facebook The Hits Rotorua and on Twitter @paulhickeynz