The Rotorua basketball team is geared up for the New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Hakinakina community news is a weekly update on our own local community sports and athletes.

OPINION:

There is a bit of excitement in the air as our local athletes finish off their last few days of preparations on the eve of the New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games in Hamilton this week.

It has been two years in the making after cancellations and postponements, and the anticipation is reaching fever pitch.

The 44 members of the Rotorua team will be managed by a support staff of 17 plus the dozens of family and friends who will make the trip to the Waikato.

They will be part of about 1500 visitors in the city during the five-day event.

Bailey Conlon will be an athlete to watch in the swimming, and for the first time Rotorua has entered a relay team.

The top ten-pin bowling team of Matthew Gibbs, Nadia Ngeru, and Casey-lee Raston are lucky to have Jesse Snowdon flying over from Australia to compete again with them after shifting to Australia a couple of months ago.

The volunteer crew that make it all happen. Photo / Supplied

All four of these bowlers have an impressive average of 140+. The indoor bowlers are favourites to medal and the team is pleased to have two bocce teams competing for the first time ever.

Bocce is a game similar to bowls and petanque combined.

The Rotorua basketball team has been boosted by some converted football players looking to dribble with their hands instead of their feet later this week.

The amazing key organisers for the national summer games have been Jill Allely who is the Rotorua team’s head of delegation for the second time and has dealt with many challenges as the treasurer and funding manager.

Stella McLeod has worked tirelessly to get all the athlete details and enter them online as well as sorting all the uniforms with Kylie Stampa, the assistant head of delegation.

Shona Gibbs seems to be the key person and from the short time, I spent with her, a “camp mother” of sorts to the athletes.

Behind the scenes, there are also several volunteer coaches who have worked hard in a trying year to prepare the athletes for the games.

The opening and closing ceremony followed by the disco is a highlight for the athletes and the chance to catch up with their friends from around New Zealand.

Whilst the athletes will take centre stage over the games, the likes of Jill, Stella, Kylie and Shona can take great pride in what they have achieved to give the Rotorua team the support and opportunities created.

The Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games is in Hamilton from December 8 to 12.

Crispian Stewart is a Rotorua sports enthusiast. For your community sports news and stories, please contact Crispian.stewart@eves .co.nz