We asked people if they asked Rotorua does enough to celebrate Waitangi Day.
Yeah, I think it does enough. The public holiday's good.
Julie Carrington, 54
Lynmore
No. There's nothing that actually goes on, they don't have family days for kids. Nothing that they do represents Waitangi Day here - it's just like another day. People should be able to stop working for that day and celebrate Waitangi day. Even having something at the museum and a Kaumātua that teaches people what Waitangi Day is about. Rotorua does nothing at all to celebrate Waitangi Day, it's quite sad.
Ian Pita, 27
Central Rotorua
They don't. It all seems to be headed up north with nothing to be done here. I think they should have more to do down here as well as up north. I'd appreciate it if they did.
Raymond Hohepa, 74
Central Rotorua
I don't even know what they do - I'm not sure what we do to celebrate Waitangi Day. I haven't really thought about it.
Teresa McNab, 38
Pukehangi
I don't know, I work nights so I don't see much of anything.
David Howarth, 49
Rotorua
I think so, everything's okay in what they're doing.
Merran Bang, 66
Rotorua Central
I actually haven't seen anything around to do with Waitangi Day.
Beth Fisher, 64
Mangakakahi