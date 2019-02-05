Simon Bridges receives the Wero at Te Whare Ruanga Marae for Waitangi Day celebrations.Photo / John Stone

We asked people if they asked Rotorua does enough to celebrate Waitangi Day.

Julie Carrington

Yeah, I think it does enough. The public holiday's good.

Julie Carrington, 54

Lynmore

Ian Pita

No. There's nothing that actually goes on, they don't have family days for kids. Nothing that they do represents Waitangi Day here - it's just like another day. People should be able to stop working for that day and celebrate Waitangi day. Even having something at the museum and a Kaumātua that teaches people what Waitangi Day is about. Rotorua does nothing at all to celebrate Waitangi Day, it's quite sad.

Ian Pita, 27

Central Rotorua

Raymond Hohepa

They don't. It all seems to be headed up north with nothing to be done here. I think they should have more to do down here as well as up north. I'd appreciate it if they did.

Raymond Hohepa, 74

Central Rotorua

Teresa McNab

I don't even know what they do - I'm not sure what we do to celebrate Waitangi Day. I haven't really thought about it.

Teresa McNab, 38

Pukehangi

David Howarth

I don't know, I work nights so I don't see much of anything.

David Howarth, 49

Rotorua

Merran Bang

I think so, everything's okay in what they're doing.

Merran Bang, 66

Rotorua Central





Beth Fisher

I actually haven't seen anything around to do with Waitangi Day.

Beth Fisher, 64

Mangakakahi