Rotorua Airport celebrates 60th anniversary with open day

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
Rotorua Airport is celebrating its 60th birthday. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Airport is celebrating its 60th birthday. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Airport is celebrating its 60th anniversary with community events, including an open day and an exhibition of airline fashion through the decades.

At the Aviation Open Day on October 5, the public can see aircraft up close, meet pilots, and buy scenic flights on classic WWII planes like the Harvard and Boeing Stearman.

Throughout the month, mini-exhibitions celebrating Māori culture and aviation will also be on display at the airport.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer said notable exhibits in collaboration with Air New Zealand will be on display, including Air New Zealand: Years of Uniform, which showcases the evolution of airline fashion through the decades, and the Air New Zealand Waka Rererangi (Flying Canoe), which explores the “rich connection between Māori heritage and aviation”.

“Both exhibits are equally significant,” Brewer said. “Years of Uniform reflects the airline’s evolving style, while the Waka Rererangi celebrates the unique cultural identity that Air New Zealand brings to the skies. Together, they provide insight into the airline’s history and its deep-rooted ties to New Zealand’s heritage.”

Air New Zealand uniforms of the past. Photo / Supplied
Air New Zealand uniforms of the past. Photo / Supplied

Brewer said the airport had built a deep sense of pride and connection within the community since its opening in 1964. She said the airport remained dedicated to forging lasting partnerships with Ngāti Uenukukōpako and local stakeholders.

The New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, also celebrating its 60th anniversary, will showcase the internationally acclaimed Tuku Iho Living Legacy exhibition.

Brewer said Tuku Iho combined a “beautiful blend” of Māori culture, showcasing traditional and contemporary art forms.

“Whether you’re flying in or out of our beautiful city, we encourage you to immerse yourself in these remarkable taonga (treasures) and the rich narratives they hold.”

Eraia Kiel, the general manager of the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, said air travel had played a role in sharing Māori culture globally.

“Through our exhibitions and performances around the world, we’ve shared our cultural legacy far and wide. Just as our ancestors navigated the Pacific, we now also navigate the skies, ensuring our stories are told across the globe.”

Brewer said the celebration was not only about looking back, but about embracing the future.

“Rotorua Airport has grown alongside this vibrant city and we’re excited to continue innovating while honouring Rotorua’s unique cultural heritage.”

Both the Aviation Open Day and the month-long exhibitions are family friendly and free, with 60 minutes’ free parking on site. For more information go to www.rotorua-airport.co.nz/60-year-anniversary/




