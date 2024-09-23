Rotorua Airport is celebrating its 60th birthday. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Airport is celebrating its 60th anniversary with community events, including an open day and an exhibition of airline fashion through the decades.

At the Aviation Open Day on October 5, the public can see aircraft up close, meet pilots, and buy scenic flights on classic WWII planes like the Harvard and Boeing Stearman.

Throughout the month, mini-exhibitions celebrating Māori culture and aviation will also be on display at the airport.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer said notable exhibits in collaboration with Air New Zealand will be on display, including Air New Zealand: Years of Uniform, which showcases the evolution of airline fashion through the decades, and the Air New Zealand Waka Rererangi (Flying Canoe), which explores the “rich connection between Māori heritage and aviation”.

“Both exhibits are equally significant,” Brewer said. “Years of Uniform reflects the airline’s evolving style, while the Waka Rererangi celebrates the unique cultural identity that Air New Zealand brings to the skies. Together, they provide insight into the airline’s history and its deep-rooted ties to New Zealand’s heritage.”