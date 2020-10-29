OPINION: Career advisers to set up shop in Rotorua library

Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri. Photo / File

From Monday, November 2, for several weeks, Rotorua jobseekers will have access to free career guidance from a career advice pop-up shop.

This is an exciting new collaboration between the Tertiary Education Commission and Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri.

This short term, face-to-face initiative has been launched alongside a national over-the-phone personalised career guidance initiative as a part of the Government's response to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This service is aimed at people whose jobs have been affected by Covid-19. You might have lost your job and are looking for a new one, or your career path is now limited so you are looking to change directions or retrain," says TEC chief executive Tim Fowler.

The pop-ups will focus on supporting people with initial advice from a career expert and direct them to over-the-phone personalised guidance.

It is a walk-in service and you don't need to book a time to talk to a career expert. But you may need to wait until a career expert is free. The conversation could include:

- How to transfer skills to other jobs.

- Getting help with writing/updating your CV.

- Getting help with job hunting.

- Talking about how to prepare for an interview.

This pop-up career service will complement the resources, programmes and services that the library offers such as free WiFi and computers, access to newspapers and a daily, drop-in service offering advice on CV writing.

Library director Laura Marshall welcomes this partnership with Central Government as a way to help Rotorua "Build Back Better" from the economic effects of Covid-19.

Visit the Rotorua career advice pop-up shop at Te Aka Mauri from 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday for free advice from one of the professional career experts.

- Joanne Dillon is the Rotorua Library marketing, communications and events lead.