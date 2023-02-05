(From left) Tracey Collins, Karl Perigo and Kelly Lim Harris. Photo / Supplied

An upcoming concert is aimed at bringing fun, laughter and a taste of Ireland to Rotorua - to be sure.

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is thrilled to present its first concert tour of the year, When Irish Eyes are Smiling - a new show coming to Rotorua on Tuesday, February 14 at Rotorua Baptist Church.

When Irish Eyes are Smiling features a vibrant high-energy cast, with Variety Best Male Artist Award Winner 2022 Karl Perigo, star of London’s West End Russell Dixon and award-winning soprano Kelly Lim Harris.

Joining them is a line-up of some of New Zealand’s finest instrumentalists, with mad fiddler and New Zealand entertainer Marian Burns, piano accordion entertainer Tracey Collins and Hawke’s Bay pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones.

The show will be filled with toe-tapping tunes, ballads, dancing, virtuosic duelling from the fiddle and piano accordion, and, of course, many an Irish joke.

In Operatunity fashion, the repertoire is unashamedly mainstream and will include popular Irish favourites such as Danny Boy, Wild Rover, Irish Lullaby, Fairytale of New York, Tell me ma, Galway Bay, Irish jigs, Lord of the Dance and more.

The audience will also get the opportunity to mingle with the stars of the show over complimentary tea, coffee and sweet treats served before the performance.

When Irish Eyes are Smiling is visiting 22 centres from Whangarei to Invercargill. All venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility and easy parking, all part of Operatunity’s care for senior communities.

The details

What: Operatunity’s When Irish Eyes are Smiling

When: Tuesday, February 14

Where: Rotorua Baptist Church

Tickets: $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available), includes complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book go to www.operatunity.co.nz or call toll-free 0508 266 237