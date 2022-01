Armed police were involved in responding to an alleged family-harm incident in Opotiki on January 12. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken into custody after armed police swooped on an Ōpōtiki property this afternoon.

A police spokesman said the police armed offenders squad members responded to the alleged family harm-related incident at a residential address on State Highway 35 at Maraenui, east of Ōpōtiki.

Police had received a report of alleged gunshots at the property about 1.30pm.

One person was taken into custody and inquiries were continuing, the spokesman said.