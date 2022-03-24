One person has died following a crash on SH30 near Lake Rotoma yesterday.
A police spokesperson said ''sadly one person died at the scene''.
The investigation into the cause the crash was ongoing.
Earlier:
State Highway 30 at Lake Rotoma closed for a time today following a serious crash.
A police spokeswoman said a car left the road and went down a bank just past Oxford Rd around 11:30am.
Initial indications suggested serious injuries, she said.
The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two appliances were called to the scene, one crew from Lake Rotomā and one from Kawerau.
A St John spokeswoman said three St John vehicles were sent to the scene.
Meanwhile, one person has been taken to Taupō Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on Poihipi Rd near Taupō this morning.
Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
More to come.