Police were called around 1pm. Photo / NZME

One person has been injured in a fight involving gang members in Rotorua, police say.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of a disorder at Te Ngae Shopping Centre about 1pm.

“One person has moderate injuries and is receiving treatment,” she said.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

The spokeswoman couldn’t confirm if any weapons had been used in the incident.