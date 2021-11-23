One in a million: Dianne Trethowen named Harcourts Taupō Good Sort for November

Harcourts Taupō co-owner Mary-Louise Johns (left), Good Sort of the Month recipient Dianne Trethowen, her husband Kerry Trethowen and Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas. Photo / David Beck

Taupō is full of community-minded people putting in the hard yards to provide better outcomes for all.

One of those is Tūrangi's Dianne Trethowen who was named the November Harcourts Taupō Good Sort of the Month last week.

Dianne was featured on the front page of the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender on November 11 in recognition of her 55 years of service with St John.

She was presented with a certificate and gifts in a presentation attended by Harcourts staff and Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas.

"It's absolutely amazing," Dianne says.

"I did not expect this, it's lovely. I did what I did because I loved it and it made a difference, that was all."

In her 55 years with St John, Dianne worked as a volunteer, initially training as a youth member, and progressing to youth leader before being in charge of leaders at other ambulance centres.

As an adult, she become an Officer Sister and was promoted to Serving Sister in 1984, a rare honour and only given to those who prove their dedication and commitment.

She held the position of superintendent for six years and then later became staff officer responsible for ambulance divisions in Taumarunui, Taupō, Benneydale, Mangakino and Tūrangi.

She finished her instructor training in 1984 and teaching other ambulance staff became a hallmark of her career.

Mayor David Trewavas says people like Dianne are the backbone of the community.

"Dianne is a stalwart from Tūrangi who has held the community together for years, we thank her so much for her service.

"Everyone knows Dianne, she's like a local information centre as well as a St John member. Good on her and congratulations. The community loves her to bits. It's people like this who are there when no one else is looking, it's so important especially in the interesting times we're living in now."

Dianne Trethowen at Tuwharetoa St John in the 1970s. Photo / Supplied

Harcourts Taupō co-owner Mary-Louise Johns says Dianne well and truly deserves to be recognised as a Good Sort.

"When you've got the sort of empathy and compassion she has, it's not done for any monetary gain and the comfort she must've given people in their times of need is huge.

"People like this need to be recognised. It benefits the community because these people are the unsung heroes, always. There are so many other bits and pieces going on in the world at the moment, it's nice to have some joy in the community."