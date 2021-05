A car crashed into a tree at the roundabout on Arawa and Fenton Sts overnight.

A car crashed into a tree at the roundabout on Arawa and Fenton Sts overnight.

A person has died after a car crashed into a tree on Arawa St in Rotorua overnight.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash at the roundabout on Arawa and Fenton Sts was reported to police just after midnight.

One person has died after their car hit a tree on Arawa St. Photo / David Beck

The person was the only occupant in the vehicle, she said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.