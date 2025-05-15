“The reality is that we all need to be in one waka – he waka eke noa – and our speakers have shown us that we all need to play our part.”
Western Heights High School principal James Bracefield told the Rotorua Daily Post the school was very proud of Maya’s achievement, “and the level of thought, detail and commitment she put into her speech”.
“She is an outstanding student leader here at Western Heights and it is great to see her perform and be recognised at a national level.”
Maya Blackman’s speech
Read it in English below or scroll down for the original te reo.
The third is unity, in the words of Kīngi Tāwhiao, “If there is but one reed it will break, but if it is bunched together it will not”.
In correlation to these words is a proverb from this competition, “In unity, there is strength”.
This is my final value, I truly believe these are a gift to diversity and would provide strength in growth.
Question two: If the principle of embracing our shared humanity was universally acknowledged, what changes would we observe in the behaviour and practices of our institutions, communities, and government?
Due to the events that are occurring in New Zealand at the moment, my answer lies with the government.
Our so-called “leaders” of the country would rather step on the prestige of the Treaty of Waitangi instead of finding homes for our people living on the streets.
Te Moana nui o te Kanorau, koinei te kaupapa matua o tō mātou nei kōrero. Ka kitea e koutou i ngā rerekētanga o te tangata i ngā wāhi puta noa. Ehara i te mea ko te kanorau tētahi mea e whātuturi atu ana. E rere ana mai te hītori o tō mātou motu ki ngā rā onaianei. Ki au nei, kaore te kanorau kua raungaiti. Ka kitea kei ngā hāhi, nga mātāwaka, i ngā momo puoro anō hoki. Engari, me pēwhea e whakahiapo ana i te whakaaro o te kanorau koinā te take matua. Ko te whakaaetanga te timatanga anahe, mai tērā me whakawhānuitia tō mātauranga, ā, ka kitea e koe i raro i te karetai.
Ko te pātai tuatahi: He aha ngā āhuatanga whaiaro, ngā waiaro, ngā uara, ā, ngā whakaaro me whakawhanake kia pai ake ai te whai wāhi ki Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau? He tino whakahī Māori au o tōku whakapapa koinā te take ka kitea e au ki ōku tūpuna. I mau rātou te mana, i tohatoha rātou te whakapono, me te manaaki i whakaatu ai. Ki ōku nei whakaaro, e toru ngā mātāpono e awhi ana i te whakawhanaketanga i Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau.
Ko Manaakitanga te mea tuatahi. I roto au i Te Akoranga Reo Rua kei toku kura. Anei te kōrero nā ngā mātāpono o te whare “Me manaaki tētahi ki tētahi i roto i ngā mahi katoa”. Ahakoa ko wai ka tūtaki koe me whakaatu i te mākoha me te tauwhirotanga ki a rātou.
Whai muri i tēnā ko te Whakapono, he mea nui ki te ako me pēwhea ka whakarite koe ki ngā pūāhua hou. Mā te whakapono, ka taea e tātou ki te kimi i te kaupapa kotahi. Ahakoa kaore mātou i whakaae ki ētahi whakaaro ka taea e tātou ki te whakamihi ki a rātou me ka whakautu i roto i tētahi āhuatanga ngāwari.
Tuatoru ko te kotahitanga, e ai ki taku Kīngi Tāwhiao “Ki te kotahi te kākaho ka whati ki te kāpuia e kore e whati”. E hāngai ana ki tēnei kōrero ko te whakataukī o tēnei whakataetae “Mā te kotahitanga e whai kaha ai tātau”. Koinei taku mātāpono whakamutunga, e whakapono ana au he tākoha nui ki te kanorau e ngaruru ai.
Ko te pātai tuarua: Mēnā ka mohio whānuitia te mātāpono o te awhi i tō tātau tangata tahi, he aha ngā rerekētanga ka kitea e mātou i roto i ngā whanonga me ngā mahi o ā mātou whakahaere, hapori, me te kāwanatanga?
Ko ngā kaupapa e haere ana kei Aotearoa i tenei wā, ko taku whakautu matua ki tenei pātai me aro ki te kāwanatanga. He pai kē atu o tātou kaiārahi o te motu ki te takahi i te mana o Te Tiriti o Waitangi i te kimi kāinga mo o tātou tāngata e noho ana i ngā tiriti. Kei te hē tēnei a kaore rātou i mau nga mātāpono honore.
Menā ka panoni te punaha, ka kitea e mātou i ngā tāngata e menemene ana. Ka tirohia e mātou i ngā ingoa Māori o runga i ngā tohu o ngā whakahaere. Ka tirohia e mātou i te kotahitanga o tō mātou hapori. Me ka tirohia e mātou i te ahurea o te motu e whakapuāwai ana.
Ko tōku wawata mō te anamata, ka kōrero ōku tamariki mokopuna i roto i te Reo Māori. Ehara i te mea e whakamā ana i ō rātou reo, ō rātou tikanga, me ō rātou ahurea. I te rangi tonu nei kua mana aku kupu. E pīrangi ana au mō tētahi ao e whakaae ana i ngā tāngata katoa. Mēnā ko tēnei te anamata, e pai ake ai te oranga o tō tātou iwi.
Kāwana ka whakamanuwhiritia koe e au. Engari, kaore koe i tangohia i taku mana Māori motuhake. E kore au e pore ana i ngā āhuatanga Pākehā, nā kona, e kōrero ana au i roto i te reo ā kui mā, ā koro mā. Anei au te kanohi o ōku tupuna e rū ana te whenua. Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau, ahakoa he ika koe, he ururoa ranei. Me tū hei rangatira i roto i ngā mahi katoa.
No reira tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou, huri noa i te whare. Tēnā rā tātou katoa.