Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Western Heights High School’s Zenith Dance Crew take DanceNZMade national title in Palmerston North

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Western Heights High School’s Zenith Dance Crew take DanceNZMade national title in Palmerston North.

Western Heights High School’s Zenith Dance Crew take DanceNZMade national title in Palmerston North.

Western Heights High School’s Zenith Dance Crew danced away with not only the title of 11-13 Senior National Champions but also the Overall National Champions title at the schools’ DanceNZMade Nationals in Palmerston North this month.

It is the third time they’ve won the overall title, having previously been champions in 2016 and 2022.

It follows their success earlier this year: they secured second place in the Varsity/Secondary/Novice division at Project Tauranga in June and were crowned Senior Small Crew Champions at the Wellington Regionals of Hip Hop Unite NZ Schools in July.

They also won the 11-13 Senior Champion title and were Overall Regional Champion at the DanceNZMade Rotorua Regionals in August.

This was followed by a first-place finish and the title of Most Outstanding Hip Hop Dance Crew at the Queenstown Hip Hop Unite NZ Schools Nationals in September.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Western Heights High School’s Zenith Dance Crew take DanceNZMade national title in Palmerston North.
Western Heights High School’s Zenith Dance Crew take DanceNZMade national title in Palmerston North.

Led by choreographer Logan James, the team included fellow Year 13 dancers Shani Hemara, Izzy Hiva, Ria Mani, and Carola Rodriguez-Perone, along with Kalani Pinga and Jess Day from Year 12, and Ella Hudson, Mereana Pehi, Leah Adams, and Oasis Taiepa-Hawkins from Year 11.

Western Heights High School dance teacher Te Ao Tahana-Prangnell said: “I couldn’t be more proud of my students’ achievements this year.

“Logan has worked extremely hard to create and foster such a strong crew.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I will be sad to watch my Year 13s move on from Heights Dance, but I will be looking forward to the new choreographers Kalani Pinga, Jess Day, Ella Hudson, and Mereana Pehi stepping up for 2025.”

The DanceNZMade competitions around New Zealand involve 240 schools and 3300 students.

- Supplied content





Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post