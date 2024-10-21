Western Heights High School’s Zenith Dance Crew take DanceNZMade national title in Palmerston North.

Western Heights High School’s Zenith Dance Crew danced away with not only the title of 11-13 Senior National Champions but also the Overall National Champions title at the schools’ DanceNZMade Nationals in Palmerston North this month.

It is the third time they’ve won the overall title, having previously been champions in 2016 and 2022.

It follows their success earlier this year: they secured second place in the Varsity/Secondary/Novice division at Project Tauranga in June and were crowned Senior Small Crew Champions at the Wellington Regionals of Hip Hop Unite NZ Schools in July.

They also won the 11-13 Senior Champion title and were Overall Regional Champion at the DanceNZMade Rotorua Regionals in August.

This was followed by a first-place finish and the title of Most Outstanding Hip Hop Dance Crew at the Queenstown Hip Hop Unite NZ Schools Nationals in September.