At the time, the Countdown closure was described as “disastrous” by First Union, which represented more than 30 affected staff at the supermarket.
Goldsack said when the opportunity arose to join the new FreshChoice, the three reunited, “making us feel a bit whole again”.
“It’s like nothing’s changed”, Grootendorst said – just a different uniform.
Woolworths New Zealand, formerly branded as Countdown, owns the FreshChoice brand, with local franchises operated by individual store owners.
The new supermarket is co-owned by Wayne and Michelle Parry with Michael and Paula Beattie, who also opened Rotorua’s first FreshChoice in 2017 on Te Ngae Rd in Ōwhata.
The store is the 27th FreshChoice in New Zealand.
Cartwright said the Rotorua store was the first in the North Island to feature the “FreshChoice 3.0 look”, designed to create “an elevated, cohesive and immersive shopping experience”.
He said there was a focus on sustainability, with recycling systems reducing high-volume waste and refrigeration using carbon dioxide energy-efficient technology. Lighting and door features also helped conserve energy.
Tapsell said the new supermarket would “absolutely” bring more foot traffic through the mall and city centre.
The trust’s focus was on driving economic development and creating employment opportunities for future generations of whānau living in the city.
Tapsell said mall workers had already commented on the convenience of the supermarket’s location.
The goal was to make Central Mall a destination for experiences as well as shopping, he said.
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.