The Countdown supermarket in the Rotorua Central Mall will close in May. Photo / Andrew Warner

The closure of Countdown will be “devastating” for Rotorua Central Mall if the site is not filled quickly by another tenant, a neighbouring business says.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported on Wednesday that the supermarket will close next month.

A local says the closure is “sad for the whole community” while a sports league says the space should be used for an indoor skate facility.

Mitchell Kane, general manager of another store in Central Mall, said that, from a business perspective, “If they don’t fill it with another tenancy quickly, it’s going to be quite devastating, to be honest.”

The supermarket attracted many people to the mall and there could be a “big loss” in customers if it had another empty shop.

He said mall workers had been speaking about the closure and had generally described it as an “inconvenience”.

Kane described the closure as “quite annoying” as he lived close by and did his groceries there. He also occasionally bought lunches from the supermarket while at work.

Uncle Bills Rotorua manager Sophi Low believed the closure was “quite sad”.

“We get staff supplies like toilet rolls and sugar and milk whenever we need it.”

Sulphur City Steam Rollers chairwoman Layla Robinson said “any big open space with a concrete floor” should be used for an indoor skate facility.

Rotorua lacked “enough activities” for children who “aren’t in for the norm”, such as those playing netball or rugby.

“Skating’s exploded now after Covid. We’ve got a lot of people as part of our league who are discovering a new family and things like that. Good support system, good outlet, good activity.”

Robinson said she used the supermarket occasionally because it was in a “convenient” location. She felt for affected staff.

Rotorua shopper Monisha Sharma. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua local Monisha Sharma said the closure was “sad for the whole community”.

“Plus, it’s a sad thing for people who work there ... it’s actually going to impact the families and if it impacts the families, it’s all about community then.”

Approached for a response, Woolworths referred to its Wednesday statement, which said Countdown Central Mall had served its customers well for many years.

“But as we look to the future, and with our lease coming up for renewal, we believe that it makes sense to combine our customer offer into one Woolworths in the area.”

Countdown in the Rotorua Central Mall. Photo / Andrew Warner

The spokesperson said Woolworths Rotorua was “right across the road” from the Central Mall.

“We’re also in the midst of upgrading our Fairy Springs store and will soon be welcoming customers into the refreshed space.”

It would support its Rotorua team through the change and redeploy Central Mall staff members into new roles in other stores “wherever we can”.

“We are working with First Union and, where possible, we are redeploying our team members.”

Approached for a response to comments made by Robinson and Kane, Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust chief executive Mark Gibb said that, as the landlord, the trust was “well advanced” in progressing lease options with tenants.

“We will share details once the new leasing arrangements are confirmed.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.