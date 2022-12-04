On-demand security app developed for Rotorua

Watchdog Security chief executive officer Brett Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

An app has been developed to help encourage “business and public safety” in Rotorua.

Developed by Watchdog Security and the Rotorua Business Chamber, the GPS-based app can be used to summon security to the scene at short notice by pressing a button, a joint statement said.

According to Watchdog Security Group website, the app is supported by Android and IOS and can be downloaded for $12 per month while Rotorua Business Chamber members can get it for up to four phones at $24 per month.

By pressing the button, a message would be automatically sent to Watchdog Security which monitors the app 24/7. The police could be contacted by them if required.

The app evolved as a result of calls from Rotorua Business Chambers for proactivity in the public safety space after an incident at Rotorua business in July, in which the owner was trapped in her salon for three and a half hours by a couple of seemingly drug-affected pedestrians, and was unable to summon support.

Senior Sergeant Mike Membery, who attended the Dancing Scissors premises after the July incident said police encouraged members of the public to call 111 in life-threatening situations.

“This is a very useful addition to the toolbox for the people of Rotorua. We look forward to working together with the chamber and the council on the wider Summer Safety Campaign.”

Watchdog Security chief executive Brett Wilson said while the app could be used anywhere given the GPS functionality, it was aimed at giving people in the CBD that rapid response.

“Of course, where a life or limb-threatening situation is evolving people should still dial 111 in the first instance.

“Where high risk is apparent, calls are immediately logged with the police by Watchdog, as well.”