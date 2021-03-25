NZMCA Annual Easter Rally will have Rotorua Racecourse bustling

New Zealand Motor Caravan Association Rotorua Area 32 members at the Oamaru rally last year. Photo / Supplied

By Shauni James

Rotorua's racecourse will be absolutely bustling as people from all over the country descend on the city with their caravans or motorhomes for a national rally.

The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association is holding its 65th NZMCA National Rally & AGM in Rotorua during Easter weekend.

The rally will be based at Rotorua Racecourse and expects to have about 600 motorhomes and caravans, along with about 1100 members occupying the centre of the racecourse from April 1 to 5.

There will also be a trade display open to the public free on Sunday, April 4, from 10am to 3pm. There will be craft stalls from 10am to 12pm.

NZMCA Rotorua Area 32 secretary John Somerville says they expect the numbers to be about the same as last year (just over 600) and that the rally is held somewhere different each year.

"We took up the challenge and I think it's great being able to show people Rotorua."

Rally activities for the members include daily raffles, food trucks on site, trade displays, walking and cycling groups, tai chi, a varied pet programme, an inter-denominational church service, Rotorua Duck Tour, TRAILLITE workshops, Ki te Hoe Waka Paddle Rotorua, craft market day, entertainment, dancing, ukulele lessons and an auction.

"We are trying try to emphasise what Rotorua has to offer and we have so many things going on.

"We've got many companies putting on a trade display and an open day on Sunday [April 4] where any members of the public can come and have a look.

"It's an opportunity for people to have a walk around through the motorhomes, and I'm sure members will be happy to talk about what they do.

He says there is such a huge interest in the caravan and motorhome industry at the moment.

"It's always interesting to see the number of people from the public that come on the open day.

"It's taken 18 months for us to get it going and it's going to be pretty great."

The details

- What: 65th NZMCA National Rally & AGM open day

- When: Sunday, April 4, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Rotorua Racecourse

- Free entry