Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Cancer sufferer needs powered caravan site in Rotorua for partner, six cats

Leah Tebbutt
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read
Deborah and Glynn Norma, along with their six cats, are homeless in a caravan with nowhere to go. Photo / Ben Fraser

Deborah and Glynn Norma, along with their six cats, are homeless in a caravan with nowhere to go. Photo / Ben Fraser

A couple - one of whom has cancer - say they are running out of options to find a place to live in their caravan after being moved on from two campgrounds because of their six cats.

For two years, Deborah Norman and her husband, Glynn, who is battling bowel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post