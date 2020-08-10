However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, Norman said Housing First moved the pair and their feline friends to the All Seasons Holiday Park in Hannah's Bay. They were there for three months before Norman was told earlier this month her cats were causing trouble.
Now the couple has returned to Sulphur Point - with no access to power.
"They thought my cats were jumping in and out of windows, which they weren't."
However, park manager Kevin Thornborough said while dogs were allowed on site, there were strict protocols in place, ones that were difficult to instill with a cat.
"At least you can chain a dog up or put a leash on it. You can't do it with cats, they tend to roam."
Thornborough said the cats would be found on the bench in the communal kitchen and inside the units after staff had been airing them out.
Thornborough's concern was the cats could spray in the units.
"When we moved here to the park ourselves, we had a cat and we got rid of it, because of that very reason. We got rid of our own cat because it was going to be a problem."
When Norman first moved into the park Thornborough was unaware of the cats, but he told the Rotorua Daily Post he was happy for the couple to stay during the winter months, after lockdown, to "help them out".
And he said if it wasn't for the cats they would still be there.
"We evicted the cats, not them. It's unhygienic for us."
Norman was then a resident at Waiteti Stream Holiday Park until last Monday when the manager, Chris Feng, asked her to leave with the aid of the police.