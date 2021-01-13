The Aussies are out and legendary NZ artist the Jordan Luck Band will be playing at this year's Summer Concert Tour. Photo / Supplied

Can't think of a better year to celebrate things Kiwi.

It will be an afternoon of Kiwi anthems at this year's Taupō Summer Concert which has an updated lineup.

New Zealand rock legends Hello Sailor, the Jordan Love Band and Stellar* have been added to home grown artists Gin Wigmore and Dragon. Scheduled to appear were Australian artists The Angels, Pseudo Echo and Australia-based band Mi-Sex who will now be staying home due to Covid-19.

The new lineup was pulled together in the first week of January and concert organiser Greenstone Entertainment chief executive officer Amanda Calvert said the newcomers were honoured to support the Summer Concert Tour and also the New Zealand live music industry as a whole.

"When Dragon found out about the new artists they said it would be an afternoon of real Kiwi anthem songs."

With its unique afternoon atmosphere, the concerts will take place in iconic New Zealand summer holiday locations, playing in Queenstown (January 23), Taupō (January 30) and Whitianga (January 31).

Tickets for the 2021 concert went on sale on October 20 with concert organiser Greenstone Entertainment posting on their Facebook page the artists had "graciously agreed to do what it takes to enter New Zealand safely", and would be undertaking two weeks' quarantine in New Zealand.

"There is allocation allowed under essential worker classification, along with other major events such as the America's Cup, Bledisloe Cup rugby, international cricket etc," said Amanda.

However, by Christmas the worsening Covid-19 situation in Australia led to Greenstone Entertainment making new plans and last Tuesday it was announced The Angels, Pseudo Echo and Mi-Sex were no longer able to come across to New Zealand.

"We send our best wishes to everyone in The Angels, Pseudo Echo and Mi-Sex, along with their families at this difficult time and completely understand that their health, safety and wellbeing must take priority in these unprecedented times.

"2020 has been a very challenging year for all of us and to some extent It has been a 'wait and see' approach. We are delighted to confirm that the show must go on and that we'd like to reassure all our fans that the Summer Concert Tour is going ahead as planned with the addition of The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar* and Hello Sailor set to join Dragon and Gin Wigmore, along with thousands of concert goers".

Wigmore is well known for her raspy and unique voice, and will have her Kiwi fans on their feet to some of her unmistakable tunes such as Black Sheep, Oh My, Hey Ho and I Do. These are just a few of the songs from albums like Holy Smoke, Blood To Bone and Gravel & Wine, all of which have peaked at No 1 on the NZ Album charts and helped place Holy Smoke in the Top 50 Best Of All Time Albums in New Zealand.

Dragon are the epitome of New Zealand rock with well-known and loved songs like April Sun In Cuba, Are You Old Enough and Young Years.

The Jordan Luck Band are a wish list of players, handpicked by legend Jordan Luck to bring life his iconic songs from The Exponents era including NZ Top 40 hits Victoria, Why Does Love Do This To Me, Who Loves Who The Most and I'll Say Goodbye.

Stellar* with their unique blend of rock and electronica have cranked up 20 years of timeless classics with hits like Violent, Part Of Me, Every Girl and All It Takes, having had a whopping 64 weeks in the NZ Top 40 singles charts across the late 90s and early 2000s.

Hello Sailor are a true Kiwi favourite having built a huge following around the New Zealand pub and club circuit in the late 70s and beyond, with classics such as Gutter Black, Blue Lady and Billy Bold, just a few of their hits, many of which have featured in the NZ Top 40.

Tickets for the Summer Concert Tour start at $125 or $115 for locals, plus booking fees, and are available at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz.