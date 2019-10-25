NRL: Warriors announce return to Rotorua

Rotorua's Hayze Perham on the ball for the Warriors during a preseason training at Rotorua International Stadium earlier this year. Photo / File

Rotorua International Stadium is fast becoming a favourite preseason venue for the Warriors.

The next chapter in the NRL side's blossoming relationship with the region was announced today;a preseason encounter against the Wests Tigers on Sunday, March 1.

Rotorua has also been a hotbed of young talent for the Warriors in recent years with former Rotorua Boys' High School students Hayze Perham, Tom Ale and Selestino Ravutaumada all signing professional contracts.

The game against the Tigers will be one of two chances for North Island fans to see the Warriors prepare for their 2020 NRL campaign as they also face the Melbourne Storm in Palmerston North on February 22.

"We love having the opportunity to travel to provincial areas whenever we can and we're really excited we're heading back to Palmerston North and Rotorua," Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

"We've enjoyed connecting with local fans there previously and we're all looking forward to returning. Both areas have given us wonderful support in the past."

Rotorua has been a frequent destination for trials and preseason camps for the Warriors during the past 10 years.

"It's exciting to be able to showcase some of the world's best players in our venue in front of our community," Rotorua Lakes Council sport development manager Steve Watene said.

"We have a passionate local league scene and many of our players have gone on to age-group, national and professional representation.

"Partnerships is how we do things in Rotorua and our ongoing partnership with the Warriors enables us to give the community access to high calibre games that might otherwise be out of reach for many children and families.

"We've got a proven record of manaakitanga and hosting great events in Rotorua and I know locals will turn out to support our New Zealand team and the locals who may feature in both sides."

The March 1 game against the Tigers will be the Warriors' fifth trial in Rotorua featuring the fifth different opponent.

Their first was against the Sydney Roosters in 2010 when they won 26-8 while the other three also provided wins over Parramatta (24-4) in 2011, Penrith (18-4) in 2015 and the Storm (20-14) in 2018.

It will be the third time the Warriors have played a trial in Palmerston North.

Venues and Events Palmerston North venues manager John Lynch said the team at the Central Energy Trust Arena was "thrilled".

"This is another opportunity to showcase rugby league locally and further enhances the venue's ability to host major, world-class events. It's a real boost for our venue and the region alike."

The Warriors also met Melbourne and the Tigers ahead of the 2018 season, beating the Storm 12-6 in Geelong and Wests Tigers 26-16 in Whangarei.

Tickets for both trial matches are expected to go on sale in early November.