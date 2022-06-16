Last year's Slam Rock was full of fierce competition. Photo / Rod Hill

There will be no shortage of fast-paced action as women don their skates and helmets for Slam Rock 2022.

Slam Rock is back for its eighth anniversary, live at Rotorua's Southern Trust Sportsdrome where the Sulphur City Steam Rollers' Motley Crew will take on the Bay City Rollers from Napier.

Halftime entertainment will include the Steam Rollers' annual Slam Rock Air Guitar Competition, where members of the crowd are invited 'on stage' to show off their skills in the hope of winning a real guitar.

Prizes will also be given to the best dressed adult and child rock stars, and spot prizes will be floating around too.

Layla Robinson (Primevil), Sulphur City Steam Rollers marketing and events co-ordinator, encourages the community to come along because it is a fun and affordable night out for the whole family, with something to interest everyone.

"Children love the free face painting and lolly scramble, and older kids enjoy dressing up like rock stars and battling it out to try and win a guitar in our Air Guitar crowd comp at halftime."

She says adults enjoy and appreciate watching the skaters play roller derby which is a full-contact fast-paced game played on quad roller skates.

"The game itself is strategic but looks pretty wild to people watching it for the first time.

"The cheer factor is high as the crowd gasp when a skater gets knocked to the ground, or speeds past a wall of blockers to gain points."

Layla says the vibrancy of Slam Rock comes from the people playing, officiating and spectating, but that it is initiated by the sound of rock music primarily from the 80s and 90s, the lighting and the feeling of fun that seeing people on roller skates brings.

When asked what she loves about roller derby, Layla said it is a sport which anyone can play and thrive in.

"There is no one body type that best suits roller derby as there are positions in the game that suits all shapes and sizes.

"This creates a welcoming place for all people, whether they've played team sports their whole lives or haven't played anything since their school days."

Slam Rock 2021 was action-packed. Photo Alan Ofsoski

She says the Steam Rollers are aged from between 17 to those in their 50s, and include students, professionals, mums and more who all have one thing in common that brings them together - roller derby.

Layla says they haven't raised their prices in the eight years Slam Rock has been going, as they want to keep the price affordable for local families.

This is because it is a fun community event that brings people together, she says.

"We recently held a Learn to Skate course that introduced 35 people to roller skating with many of them continuing on to learn roller derby.

"We are having another Learn to Skate course in August and anticipate that it will be very popular.

"Tickets have already been selling steadily with all of our VIP tables selling out in just a few days.

"I think people are just so excited to be able to go to events again, and Slam Rock has always been popular in its own right, so I anticipate another sell-out year and recommend people get their tickets early."

In the game of roller derby, which is full contact and has been likened to 'rugby on skates', players skate around an oval track in a pack made up of eight skaters, four from each team, who hold the position of blockers.

Blockers must remain within a certain distance from each other at all times.

Also on the track are jammers, one from each team who are the point scorers. It is the jammers' role to attempt to 'break' through the pack and score points for each opposition player they pass.

Played by an extensive rule set, developed by the Women's Flat Track Derby Association, a game of roller derby features seven referees and up to 14 non-skating officials.

Doors open at 6pm with game formalities starting at 6.45pm. Food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be available to buy.

The details

- What: Slam Rock 2022

- When: Saturday, July 2, 6pm to 8.30pm

- Where: Southern Trust Sportsdrome, Queens Drive

- Tickets: Available at www.ticketmaster.co.nz