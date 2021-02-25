Night of cycling inspiration with Big Bike Film Night in Rotorua

A scene from the film "Focus". Image / Chris Prescott

The Big Bike Film Night returns for 2021 and is pedalling across the Bay of Plenty, visiting Rotorua on March 17.

The Big Bike Film Night is an annual event that presents an array of international and New Zealand movies specifically selected by Taupō based curator/"film peddlar" Brett Cotter.

From the frozen tussocks of Finland and the urban streets of London to four adventurers bikerafting and exploring historical trails around one of New Zealand's most significant rivers, a diverse and exciting selection offering plenty of appeal and thrills is on offer.

Brett says, "After the incredible and humbling response from our attendees last year, I can't wait to showcase our much-awaited 2021 collection.

"Covid-19 sparked a bike boom and with this Kiwis are embracing all things bicycle-related."

This year's treasure chest of films includes an incredible story of a transformative bikepacking journey through the Canadian Rockies; an unusual Victorian pastime taking place in modern London; the humble story of a BMX club and their dream of becoming the No 1 club in the UK; a young female rider who goes back in time to carry the stories of the past into the future; and a unique bike builder who builds offroad cycles that help change people's lives.

"Our seventh collection has something for everyone and I know two-wheel devotees will be eager to see this.

"They can expect action, drama, humour and plenty of inspiration in the mix, including a number of international premiere and award-winning films.

"Above all, this collection is a great reminder of why we love to ride with films that celebrate the fun, the adventure and inspiration that cycling enables."

The details

• What: The Big Bike Film Night

• When: Wednesday, March 17, 7pm

• Where: Harvest Centre Auditorium

• Tickets: www.bigbikefilmnight.nz (with door sales on the night subject to availability)