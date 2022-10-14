Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Ngahi Bidois: I have an MBA - I'm a Māori Boy from Awahou

Ngahi Bidois
By
5 mins to read
Ngahi Bidois at Awahou Marae. Photo / File

Ngahi Bidois at Awahou Marae. Photo / File

OPINION
Ōku whakaaro - My thoughts

The story I heard was that my Ngati Rangiwewehi iwi uncles, namely Uncle Tauri Morgan and Uncle Mita Mohi, were introducing themselves to an audience at the start

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post