Tā moko or facial tattoos can mean different things.

To some they can be a gift from ancestors or a blessing. To others they can be threatening, scary or fearful.

"Na te Whakarongo, Titiro me te whakaaro ka puta mai i te korero" is an educational Māori whakatauki (proverb) outlining that through listening, looking and thinking we receive wisdom to speak.

This proverb formed the foundation of the establishment of the kohanga reo movement which contributed to the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Educators thought that if we put our tamariki in a room with their kaumātua who only spoke te reo Māori then those tamariki would listen, observe and think about what their kaumātua were saying, before eventually speaking te reo Māori themselves.

And that is exactly what happened with many of our whānau learning through these te reo Māori language learning nests.

This same proverb also formed the basis of my tā moko. I was a senior education manager in a polytechnic at the time, managing the school of Māori Studies, Journalism, Fashion, Arts and Design.

March 1, 2004, was the day my whānau and I hosted visitors for the evening.

One of our guests, Hemi Te Peeti, was a tohunga tā moko (tā moko expert) and whakairo (carver).

We had just finished a beautiful roast meal and as my wife was serving dessert Hemi looked across the table and said "Cuz, I have the gear in my car. We can do your tā moko tonight. Are you ready?"



My two children stopped eating their desserts. Am I ready?

Long before talk show hosts Ellen and Oprah there was a talk show host named Johnny Carson who said, "Talent alone will not guarantee you success, neither will being in the right place at the right time, unless you are ready. The most important question we need to answer is … are you ready?"

I realised a part of receiving this gift is no pain killers so I was going to fast and meditate to prepare myself for the pain, but I have just finished a full roast meal! Many friends from throughout New Zealand were going to come and support me but they are not going to get here in time … and then I heard a voice, my voice saying "Yes, I am ready, let's do this tonight."

"Cuz, you have one hour to prepare and invite people that you want to be here."

I met privately with my whānau to prepare our children for what was about to happen and the paradigm shift this would make to our whānau. We prayed together. I also invited close whānau and friends.

We started the ceremony with karakia at 8pm and for four hours Hemi completed the right side of my face to friends singing, reciting karakia and supported me in whatever way they could.

At midnight we had a half-hour break. Hemi asked me if I wanted to complete the rest another time and I replied that I wanted to finish it as soon as possible, besides, I reminded him that I had to go to work the next morning!

The receiving of my gift from my ancestors stopped with karakia at 4.30am. It had taken eight hours to place this gift from my ancestors into my face.

So what does my tā moko mean? Every tā moko is different and identifies the characteristics of the wearer.

Let's start with the koru by my ear which speaks of new development and new growth. It is by my ear as a recognition of the auditory learner who learns best through listening. Na te whakarongo.

On the side of my face are designs that accentuate my eyes and emphasise the importance of looking and observing in order to learn. This is the visual learner who learns best through seeing. Me te titiro.

One of the reasons I have nothing on my forehead is to show the importance of having a clear mind for thinking … whakaaro.

From my forehead to my chin is a line which leads to a shark or Mangopare design. This particular design represents the Te Arawa Shark, one of the tribes I affiliate to. It is on my chin because of the importance of speaking … ka puta mai te korero.

My tā moko is a lesson of education and leadership. One of the outstanding attributes of successful leaders and educators is they listen, look and think before they speak. Na te whakarongo, me te whakaaro, me te titiro ka puta mai te korero.

Perhaps you are facing a challenge or contemplating something new in your life. The question I would ask you is a simple one that was asked of me 18 years ago by my cousin Hemi. Are you ready?