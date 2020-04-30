A new challenge is flying around Facebook - literally - but this time, it's Māori styles.

Kila Haitana told NZME, it was her brother, Mika Haitana, who came up with the "Taiaha Challenge" after he saw a group of firefighters doing their version of the "pass it on" challenge.

The idea is to film yourself doing the challenge, then throwing the rākau off-screen, which is then "caught" by the person in the next clip of the video.

Kila said it was as easy as getting some family and friends to submit the video, giving it a quick edit then chucking it online.

"The taiaha or rākau seemed like an easy and accessible thing that whānau in our circles would first, have on hand, and second, be able to put a short demonstration together and send through a video on their phones.

"It was pretty organic, and the talent of everyone involved is just incredible. We are so lucky to know such skilled people. If it wasn't for them, this wouldn't be possible," Kila said.

While the video has been shared all over Facebook and even by artists Kings whose song, Don't Worry Bout' It, features in the video, now many other people are picking up the challenge.



"The response has been unexpected and extremely humbling, to say the least," Kila said.

"We've been contacted by people all around the world who want to get involved in the next kaupapa - so that's really exciting."

And it is the fact that the Māori kaupapa has been shared worldwide that brings joy to Kila.

She believed it was important for all indigenous people to stay connected including, indigenous culture and practices.

"It's a rough world out there at the moment, and seeing people stay connected in their own way feels like a tonic to our current situation.

"Our Māoritanga and its principles are a gift from our ancestors, and we are grateful to be able to share it this way."

Kila said there were already many in the "Māori world" who were sharing their gifts to their communities, and she hoped her contributing in a creative way was fun and uplifting.