

After four years in the industry, Hikurangi Jackson has thrown the dream of working for mainstream media away.

His passion?

To continue on the waka of normalising Māori stories.

"Māori media is always the underdog," the Te Arawa reporter said.

"I always had a dream to work for mainstream news one day but now I just think, 'Nah, I want to stick with Māori shows and try and mainstream our stories so it's normal'."

A sought after young reporter during his time at Marae, Jackson (Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Porou, Maniapoto) produced and directed more than 100 current affairs stories including an exclusive interview with Taika Waititi in Los Angeles, Willie Apiata's first interview in 10 years and the first major interview with league star Kalyn Ponga.

This year he has moved across to Māori Television on Te Ao With Moana where he dabbles his hand at both producing and reporting, to ensure he keeps himself on his toes.

But the show is bringing fresh challenges in the shape of his mother, Moana Maniapoto, who presents the show.

"It is an interesting dynamic because it is me and my mother and we argue heaps. We haven't done that yet at work, which is good.

"But it has been awesome to support my mother out on the field and help her reach her own potential."

The team behind the new current affairs show on Māori Television. Photo / Supplied

The idea to collaborate came after endless nights of Maniapoto talking about work, but the highlight is now Jackson gets paid too, he said.

"Not everyone gets to work with their parents so I just thought of it as a special opportunity in my life.

"We both like storytelling, we complement each other I feel."

Four shows into the new season and with interviews with National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett and a Take Tū opinion section led by Maniapoto under their belt they are doing exactly what they have set out to.

"We want to tell our Māori stories, whether they are hard to tell or light and fun.

"We want a range of tones for our show, we want to start conversations or add to conversations."

Jackson said he wanted to interview people who weren't considered popular or interesting to Māori.

"That is why we interviewed Paula Bennett and not many [Māori] people vote for National but that shouldn't be a reason why we don't do stories on them. I just want to widen the audience."

Jackson understands his power to inform and he hopes to bring light on politics with the general election fast approaching.

"It would be great to give more information to our people about their options because not many Māori vote but we need to show them what their options and opportunities are.

"Our only competition is trying to get Māori and Pākehā interested in our stories."

Watch Te Ao With Moana, Mondays, 8pm on Māori Television.