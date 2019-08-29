Te Arawa Fisheries has appointed Chris Karamea Insley as its new chief executive.

The board said Insley would be based in Rotorua.

Te Arawa Fisheries board chairman Ron Roberts said the seafood and fishing industry was facing a range of challenges and issues including growing competition, pressures on wildstock fisheries and turbulent trading conditions internationally.

"Chris brings us a depth of knowledge and experience in the fishing industry both nationally and internationally and has deep connections across the sector, with government and with other Maori businesses," he said.

Advertisement

Insley has a BCom from Massey University and an MBA from the University of Waikato, where he was also the Kevin Roberts Sustainability Award recipient.

He has completed several Harvard Business School Executive Education programmes in global strategy and international finance.

"These are all important skills and experiences that we need to grow our business and our people," Roberts said.

Insley said he was looking forward to joining the company and working with the board to help map a way forward through the ever increasing challenges and complexities in the sector.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to help grow value for the organisation and the Te Arawa shareholders.

"I have a passion for Maori development including growing assets and people in a truly sustainable manner. I look forward to weaving science, technology and innovation into every aspect of the organisation in order to deliver on goals of nurturing excellence and optimising operational effectiveness."

Insley will take up the role in early September.