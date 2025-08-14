NZNO members on strike in Rotorua on July 30. They have voted to take further action next month if issues of understaffing cannot be resolved. Photo / Megan Wilson
About 1700 New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) members from Tauranga and 800 from Rotorua have voted for further strike action next month after failing to resolve their ongoing concerns about understaffing with Health NZ, the union says.
It comes after more than 36,000 Te Whatu Ora nurses, midwives, healthcare assistantsand kaimahi hauora nationally went on strike for 24 hours on July 30.
Members who joined the march in Rotorua walked from Rotorua Hospital to The Arts Village, donning rain jackets and umbrellas, and carrying signs saying, “staffing ratios save lives” and “we need nurses”.
“We value our nursing workforce, and we want to reassure them and the public that Health NZ is completely committed to patient and staff safety.”
It said safe staffing in a busy hospital included the skill mix of staff, the way care was provided, strong clinical judgment, flexibility and thoughtful decision-making from experienced leaders on the frontline.
It recognised improvements could be made to the safe staffing approach, and it was exploring how that could be progressed.
“We have spoken to the union about safe staffing, but are yet to receive a coherent response.”
It said more nurses were working for Health NZ “than ever before” and it was recruiting.
In the past two years, its nursing FTE (full-time equivalent) staff had increased by more than 3000, and turnover had dropped from 13.3% to 8.1%. Its vacancy rate was 3.6%.