“Our members are clear that they want to keep fighting for the safety of their patients and to reduce preventable patient deaths.”

Goulter said members had “had enough” of their patients waiting for care “because they are too busy to get [to] them”.

“They became healthcare workers because they want to help people and give them the care they need. Not risk their suffering due to a lack of staff.”

Patients were at risk because the coalition Government was “choosing cost-cutting over patient need”.

He said strike notices would be issued to Te Whatu Ora to meet legal requirements in sufficient time to allow life-preserving services to be confirmed.

Health NZ says further bargaining needed, not strike action

A Health NZ statement on Wednesday said the agency was “deeply concerned” at NZNO’s latest strike notices.

“Continued strike action by NZNO members is impacting patients and delaying the surgeries and treatment many have already been waiting for too long.”

The strike, should it go ahead, would see the postponement of an estimated 2251 planned procedures, 3600 first specialist appointments and 8000 follow-up appointments.

It said strikes delayed care and treatment for patients before, during and after the stoppages.

“In the days leading to a strike, we carry out fewer procedures and try and reduce the number of patients in our hospitals needing care.

“After a strike, it takes time to catch up on demand and return our services to normal.”

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) strike in Rotorua on July 30. Members have voted to strike again in September. Photo / Megan Wilson

Health NZ said it was committed to reaching a settlement with NZNO. “However, the outstanding issues need to be resolved through further bargaining, not more strike action.”

It was concerned further strike notices had been issued “without agreeing the next steps for resolving the collective negotiations”.

“We value our nursing workforce, and we want to reassure them and the public that Health NZ is completely committed to patient and staff safety.”

It said safe staffing in a busy hospital included the skill mix of staff, the way care was provided, strong clinical judgment, flexibility and thoughtful decision-making from experienced leaders on the frontline.

It recognised improvements could be made to the safe staffing approach, and it was exploring how that could be progressed.

“We have spoken to the union about safe staffing, but are yet to receive a coherent response.”

It said more nurses were working for Health NZ “than ever before” and it was recruiting.

In the past two years, its nursing FTE (full-time equivalent) staff had increased by more than 3000, and turnover had dropped from 13.3% to 8.1%. Its vacancy rate was 3.6%.

“We believe the offer we have made to the union is a fair one and better than many other offers being made in the public sector.”

The offer rejected by the union would see a new graduate nurse on $75,773 gain a total pay increase of $8337 (or 11%) by the end of June 2026, once step progression was included.

A registered nurse on the highest step with a base salary of $106,739 would see their pay increase by $3224 to $109,963 over the same period.

The average salary for senior and registered nurses, including overtime, a professional development and recognition programmes allowance, and penal rates, was $125,662.

“We encourage NZNO to put patients first by lifting the strike notices and returning to the bargaining table.”

