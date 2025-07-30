“It speaks volumes. You often will get members that agree that we need to strike ... but then, when it actually comes to standing, they often don’t do that.

“It was really great to see lots of new faces out there.”

Jacobsen said members congregated in the hospital and “filled up their hallway” as they finished their shifts.

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union members attended the strike in support of the nurses.

“Our lovely firefighters came, parked their truck, came in and escorted us out like gentlemen that they were.”

Jacobsen said the weather usually deterred people from joining.

“I did not see that happening. We had all four corners [of the intersection and entrance into Tauranga Hospital] full of people.

“It was great to see that they were willing to actually go the distance to show Te Whatu Ora we mean business.”



Jacobsen previously told the Bay of Plenty Times nurses were “often” asked to work 12-hour days to accommodate increasing workloads.

“There just aren’t enough nurses, doctors, healthcare workers or theatres to accommodate the ever-growing number of patients.”

She disputed Health NZ’s claim of the average registered nurse making $125,000 annually.

At the “top” of the nursing wage scale with an “expert” portfolio, “I do not make nearly that much”, Jacobsen said.



A Health NZ statement on Monday said it valued nurses’ hard work and dedication and was “disappointed” the strike went ahead when there was a “fair offer on the table”.

Health NZ said it was “completely committed to safe staffing”.

“For us, safe staffing in a busy hospital environment includes the skills mix of the staff, the way care is provided, strong clinical judgment, flexibility and thoughtful decision making from our experienced leaders on the frontline.”

Health NZ said it took responsibility for operational and patient safety decisions “seriously as we are accountable for the safety of patients who access our services”.



The union has rejected an offer which offered a new graduate nurse on $75,773 another $8337 (or 11%) pay increase by the end of June 2026, once step progression was included.

A registered nurse on the highest step with a base salary of $106,739 would have their pay increase by $3224 to $109,963 over the same period.

The average salary for senior and registered nurses, including overtime, PDRP allowance, and penal rates, was $125,662, it said.

About 4300 planned procedures and specialist appointments nationally were postponed due to the strike.

Appointments would be rescheduled for the next available opportunity.

All emergency departments remained open during the strike.

People with non-urgent ailments or injuries should first contact their GP.

