Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga Hospital: New Zealand Nurses Organisation members strike for safe staffing

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

The rain did not stop an estimated 200 members picketing outside the hospital. Video / NZ Herald

The rain did not stop about 200 Tauranga Hospital nurses, midwives, and healthcare assistants from picketing their workplace as they called for more resources and safe staffing.

About 1700 Tauranga New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) union members were among 37,000 nationally who began a 24-hour strike at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save