Health NZ said it was “completely committed to safe staffing”.
“For us, safe staffing in a busy hospital environment includes the skills mix of the staff, the way care is provided, strong clinical judgment, flexibility and thoughtful decision making from our experienced leaders on the frontline.”
Health NZ said it took responsibility for operational and patient safety decisions “seriously as we are accountable for the safety of patients who access our services”.
The union has rejected an offer which offered a new graduate nurse on $75,773 another $8337 (or 11%) pay increase by the end of June 2026, once step progression was included.
A registered nurse on the highest step with a base salary of $106,739 would have their pay increase by $3224 to $109,963 over the same period.
The average salary for senior and registered nurses, including overtime, PDRP allowance, and penal rates, was $125,662, it said.