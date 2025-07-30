Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua Hospital: New Zealand Nurses Organisation members march through CBD for safe staffing

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Rotorua New Zealand Nurses Organisation members marched from Rotorua Hospital to the CBD as they started their 24-hour strike today. Photo / Megan Wilson

Rotorua New Zealand Nurses Organisation members marched from Rotorua Hospital to the CBD as they started their 24-hour strike today. Photo / Megan Wilson

The rain did not stop Rotorua Hospital nurses, midwives, and healthcare assistants from marching through the CBD as they called for more resources and safe staffing.

About 800 Rotorua New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) union members were among 37,000 nationally who began their 24-hour strike at 9am today.

Members

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save