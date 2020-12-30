New Year's Eve in Rotorua: Extra-late Night Market takes place of festival and fireworks

Stilt walkers are some of the many entertainment throughout the evening. Photo / Supplied

Although there will be no GLO Festival and fireworks in Rotorua this New Year's Eve, there will be plenty of entertainment and food to enjoy at an extra late Night Market to welcome in 2021.

Tonight's Rotorua Night Market has been extended until 10pm, and people are invited to head to Tūtānekai St to enjoy food from around the world, entertainment and fun family activities.

Brigitte Nelson, Rotorua Lakes Council arts and culture markets and festivals manager, said fantastic local entertainment included Remaster starting and finishing the market, and the talented crew from 8 Scott Ave The Musical, led by Jack Grace, giving a special performance from 6.30pm–8.30pm.

She said throughout the evening there would be face painting, acrobats, stilt walkers and balloon animals alongside the market's regular food vendors.

Remaster is local entertainment starting and finishing the market. Photo / Supplied

"It will be a lovely family-friendly evening to gather the community together after a tough year.

"Come down and grab some delicious food and enjoy the great market vibe until 10pm."

She said Night Market road closures would be in place from 3pm along Tūtānekai St, between Te Manawa and Haupapa Sts.

"We will have QR codes available for Covid tracing and we ask if anyone is feeling unwell not to attend the market."

Because of Covid-19 issues, this year's GLO Festival was cancelled in September, for the first time.

Kathy Nicholls, Rotorua Lakes Council arts and culture marketing and communications lead said after the cancellation of the GLO Festival, it was great to have an option available to whānau for New Year's Eve.

The crew from 8 Scott Ave The Musical will be giving a special performance. Photo / Supplied

The GLO Festival usually attracts about 15,000 people to the Village Green for music, local talent, movies, performing arts and fireworks.

The details

• What: New Year's Eve Rotorua Night Market

• When: Thursday, December 31, 5pm to 10pm

• Where: Tūtānekai St