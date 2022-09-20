Taupō Falconz are dressed for success after a much-needed donation for uniforms and gear. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō Falconz netball team is dressed for success after money was donated for new uniforms.

ANZ has been handing out grants to netball teams across Aotearoa, for anything from uniforms and training gear to resurfaced courts.

Falconz co-founder and coach Brenda Hunter applied for a grant because their uniforms had seen better days and they needed more uniforms to help the club continue to grow.

Covid-19 put a stop to their typical fundraising activities and Brenda didn't want to put the financial burden on her players.

"When Covid hit, we were at the point where we asked ourselves; do we have the ability to do this? We didn't have the funding for dresses."

The grant will go towards new uniforms, coaches' jackets, training gear - including training and match balls - bibs, spot markers, carry bag and first aid.

Brenda says, "It's like Christmas.

"With the extra dresses that ANZ has blessed us with, we can now have two teams. We're looking at expanding and welcoming more players."

She says the new gear will make a huge difference.

"When you have a Gilbert match ball, you feel like a Silver Fern.

"It gives us another boost of self-confidence. It's a sense of belonging and pride. When you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good it shows. And our girls are worth it."

Brenda started the club with her childhood friend, Shana Habib, when she moved back to Taupō in 2020.

"I said why don't we make our own team, where we open the doors to all wāhine who want to get out there to exercise and enjoy the game.

"It was about giving mothers, and women, the opportunity to get out there and play the game they love and leave a legacy behind for our daughters."

Their weekly games give her team of mums the break they need. "A lot of the girls haven't played since college, and they're now in their mid-30s.

"When you become a mum your life is consumed with your children, your husband, and your work life. Some women do lose themselves, but this team gives them the chance to be who they are."

The Taupō Falconz have created a safe and supportive space for wāhine from all walks of life and encourages them to be the best version of themselves.

"We founded the team on good values and we support each other on and off the court.



"I think playing netball has given them a positive mental and physical wellbeing and it's created a sisterhood as well."

Brenda loved netball from a young age and so far has found the Falconz are thriving upon their return to the game.

"When you have a great love for something - it never leaves you.

"Once you get back on that bike - it's natural. You don't forget how to defend or pass a ball.

"We are grateful and appreciative of the blessings ANZ has given. We look forward to moving on up for the 2023 season."

ANZ marketing general manager Matt Pickering says it is proud to support netball from the grassroots clubs and schools in Taupō to the elite players in the ANZ Premiership and the Silver Ferns.

"Community netball has had it tough over the last two years, so we hope ANZ's support makes it easier for players to continue playing the game they love."