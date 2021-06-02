New team, new ideas, new addiction counselling services for Taupō

The team from ARC Counselling Services outside their new Taupō office at 67 Paora Hapi St. Photo / Rachel Canning

There has been a complete change to the way addiction services are offered to people in the Taupō District.

"Before Covid we were pretty much a 9am to 5pm service where people came to see us. Now we also go out into the community," said Addiction Recovery Centre (ARC) counselling service clinical team leader Johnny Mihinui. The service provides support for those dealing with an alcohol, drug, or gambling addiction.

Johnny says the change has come about due to new staff bringing new ideas and Covid-19 turning the service on its head.

In the past year Johnny has moved back to Taupō, having previously lived in Rotorua. Addiction practitioner Hohepa Albert also left Whanganui within the last year, to come home to Taupō. Both affiliate to Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

"We've got different but complementary ideas. Hohepa has worked in prisons. I have worked in rehabilitation. We put all our ideas together and come up with ways to offer our service to the community."

Three trainees have been employed in the past 12 months, and three weeks ago registered nurse Richard Coomber joined the team.

During Covid-19, counselling services for those dealing with addiction were carried out over the phone or by Zoom. But Johnny said they could see the need to offer counselling services to people in their own environment.

"A couple of staff members are on rotation to go to a local motel where families are struggling with housing and addiction health issues. It's been quite productive."

There have been many new initiatives this year, often in collaboration with another counselling service.

Hāpu Māmā is a new education service for mothers with children aged 0 to 3 about the facts relating to addiction.

"It might not be the mother that has the addiction. It could be another family member who is within their space."

Johnny says this year there has been a significant increase in the number of people in the Taupō District suffering from anxiety or stress as a result of Covid-19 and the lockdowns last year. ARC are about to start an eight-week programme for the "significant others" in that person's life, so as to provide support and information to family members.

For the past five and half months ARC has been running weekly anti-violence classes that are attended by singles and married couples. John says they have weekly meetings with police around supporting family members who are the victims of family violence.

ARC Counselling Services clinical team leader Johnny Mihinui. Photo / Rachel Canning

For drug and alcohol addiction the service collaborates with Real Lakes who provide mental health services to rangatahi (youth).

"They support rangatahi, we support adults."

Johnny says Covid-19 brought about a number of changes in the way they deliver addiction counselling. The waiting time to see a trained counsellor is now six days and he says this is a new thing. The days and hours of operation have also changed to reflect the way people live and work. ARC Counselling is now open one Saturday a fortnight, and every second Tuesday they are open until 7pm to cater for those who work through the week and otherwise wouldn't be able to come in for an appointment.

Home visits is also a new initiative, with addiction counsellors travelling around the district to visit people in Reporoa and Tūrangi. Johnny says they would like to offer regular clinics in Wairakei Village and Kinloch and are searching for suitable premises.

A recovery group for those coming out of a rehabilitation programme is also new. Run by Hohepa, John said this compliments the pre-existing pre rehabilitation programme.

ARC Counselling is run as a charitable trust and doesn't charge fees. Referrals can come via a self referral, whānau, provider, GP, DHB clinical services, Corrections, police, and Oranga Tamariki.

* ARC Counselling is at new premises at 67 Paora Hapi St, Taupō, and 33 Turanga Pl, Tūrangi. For information, phone 0800 227 5272, email info@arctpo.co.nz or visit www.arccounsellingservices.com.