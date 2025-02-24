This year McDonald’s new owners, Melissa and Luke Nuttall from McDonald’s Fenton St and Reuel and Zhen Christiansen from McDonald’s Te Ngae and McDonald’s Fairy Springs, have joined the team of volunteers. The other team members are Robyn Hall, Arsh Kaur, Joanne Keefe, Craig Elliott and Tammee Wilson.

Those who have pre-bought tables will gather at the Novotel Rotorua for drinks and nibbles and a live and silent auction, hosted by MC Paul Hickey from The Hits and auctioneer Wayne Olver from Ray White.

Getting the Supper Club message on radio are (from left) major sponsor Deborah Kay from helloworld Travel Rotorua; McDonald's franchise owners Melissa Nuttall, Zhen Christiansen, Reuel Christiansen, Zhen Christiansen, Luke Nuttall; and Supper Club host and The Hits announcer Paul Hickey. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Where’s dinner?

Once the auction is over, dinner guests find out where they will be dining that night.

Reuel Christiansen said there was, once again, a great mix of table destinations, including three tables donated by Te Puia, a table on an elevated platform at Redwoods Treewalk, a table at the Toyota showrooms that includes live music, a table at Skyline’s Volcanic Hills tasting room, a table at VR Rotorua Lake Resort, a table at Toi Ohomai and tables at the Ronald McDonald Retreats — one where the chefs will be Rotorua MP Todd McClay and his brother, Steve McClay, and the other using top Auckland chef Phil Morton.

Top prize

The live auction reaches a pinnacle with the top prize of the night — an overseas holiday package donated by helloworld Rotorua Travel and Avalon Waterways.

This year the package is an eight-day luxury French river cruise valued at more than $25,000.

The river cruise includes all meals and drinks, a daily shore excursion and $5000 towards flights booked via helloworld Travel Rotorua.

Deborah Kay, who owns helloworld Travel Rotorua, said she was thrilled to keep supporting the community at the Supper Club event since the community had supported her business.

She had donated the major prize at Supper Club for more than 10 years.

“The retreats are pretty amazing.”

Other items part of the live and silent auction include a wood carving from artist Joe Kemp, a hand-made bar leaner, a bike donated from Ray White, an AFC football and hotel package, SuperCars Taupo package, River Rats adventure package, an AJ Hackett Bungy prize, artwork from David Trubridge and Steiners Interiors, children’s books from Tom E Moffatt, Green Monkey cycling kit, restaurant and cafe vouchers, Velocity Valley passes, Crankworx passes, and OffRoad NZ prizes.

The legacy

Supper Clubs in Rotorua have now raised more than $1.5 million for the retreats since it started in 2010.

Zhen Christiansen said the Parrys had built the legacy and she and her husband had attended a couple of the events over the years.

The Supper Club 2025 team are (from left) Reuel Christiansen, Zhen Christiansen, Arsh Kaur, Robyn Hall, Deborah Kay, Luke Nuttall, Melissa Nuttall and Joanne Keefe. Photo / Kelly Makiha

She said it always blew them away how generous the Rotorua community was.

“People were buying things for more than their estimated value sometimes.”

She said they were keen to honour the work the Parrys had started as well as grow the event in years to come.

Rob and Linley Parry sold their three McDonald's restaurants in 2024 after 21 years. Photo / Supplied

Melissa Nuttall said it was daunting trying to fill the shoes of the Parrys but the team of volunteers who had worked alongside them were helping the new owners immensely.

“These things come together because of the time invested in it and everyone is sacrificing time and it’s a really precious thing to give. I’m really proud to be working with the committee.”

How Supper Club works

There are 54 tables with eight people at each. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for dinner that night.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua, where an auction for donated goods is held and the table draw is made.

Ticket-holders then head to their dinner destinations to enjoy their night. All food and drinks are donated by the venues.

Tables are sold out but if anyone wants to donate items or find out more information, they can contact Robyn Hall (0275) 595 379 rotoruasupperclub@gmail.com.



