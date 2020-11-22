Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

New Rotorua courthouse leak but Ministry of Justice undecided over upgrade

3 minutes to read

Rotorua District Court and High Court building. Photo / File

Samantha Olley
By:

Multimedia journalist

The Rotorua courthouse needed new repairs this week just days after the Government copped criticism for neglecting the facilities.

The Ministry of Justice started planning an upgrade to the buildings in 2017, and construction was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.