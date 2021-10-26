New residents in Tauhara: Taupō man takes on kārearea (NZ falcon) chicks

A pair of kārearea chicks have a new home at the foot of Mt Tauhara.

Small animals living on and around Mt Tauhara be warned, a couple of expert hunters have moved into town.

Last week, two kārearea (NZ falcon) chicks moved into their new home, a hack box at the foot of Mt Tauhara where it is hoped they will start a new population.

The chicks are flightless and fluffy at present, but will soon be making themselves at home on Ngāti Tūwharetoa land.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa kaumatua Geoff Rameka passes the kārearea chick to his nephew Tane Lawless, who will feed the birds until they are ready to hunt for themselves. Photo / David Beck

The Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre, based in Rotorua, has been releasing kārearea chicks since 2000 but this is the first time it has done so on iwi land.

Taupō street artist Tāne Lawless, a lover of the environment and native manu (birds) who volunteers his time doing pest control on the maunga, has fostered a relationship with Wingspan and will be feeding the birds until they can take care of themselves.

"I'm involved with the land, looking after native wildlife, it's something I've grown up around and I've always seen the native birds of prey as guardians, kaitiaki, in my local area," he said.

"I do a lot of street art and I share my knowledge of the birds of prey through my art."

The relationship between Lawless and Wingspan began at a wananga held by Wingspan in 2017 about how he could be involved in what they do.

Permission for the release of the birds at Mt Tauhara was given by Tauhara Block chairman Heemi Biddle.

"They've obviously seen that I'm passionate, I've been doing work to show that I am. The fact that they came to me and offered this role is heart-warming.

Two kārearea chicks in their new home at the foot of Mt Tauhara. Photo / David Beck

"I think only good things will come from today and we can only do our best to look after these birds. We definitely want this to be a long-term relationship, I'm determined for that to happen.

"The iwi and the local management of the farm and the mountain have been really supportive."

The chicks will live in their artificial nest in a tree at the foot of the mountain where Lawless will feed them daily.

They will start to imprint on the Tauhara maunga as their home. In two weeks, when the box is opened, they will start to explore their new home but will still have Lawless as their foster dad, bringing them food.

Once the kārearea have matured and can look after themselves it is hoped they will continue to live and feed in the area, eventually breeding and becoming a larger population.

Wingspan trustee and falconer Noel Hyde says he is confident the chicks, hand-reared at Wingspan, are in safe hands.

"Hopefully this will be the beginning of a population on the mountain," he said.

"We did a release like this off the roof of the Rotorua Museum some years ago. Those birds moved 5km away to the Redwood Forest and over seven years produced 13 chicks. It's just about restoring an apex predator to the ecosystem here.

"This is an excellent spot for them because there's a diversity of habitats and the prey species is vast. While we've been coming here, we've been monitoring the diversity of species and it has everything these birds need.

"This relationship fulfils Wingspan's ethos of community engagement and obviously having iwi on board, it's a taonga for them as well. It's all positive."

Ngāti Tūwharetoa kaumatua Geoff Rameka blessed and welcomed the kārearea chicks to Mt Tauhara. Photo / David Beck

Lawless' uncle and Ngāti Tūwharetoa kaumatua Geoff Rameka welcomed the birds and gave a blessing at their new home. He says it was a special moment to be a part of.

"Tāne has almost been a man of the environment, a good trapper, a hunter, he seems to be in his realm in the environment. He is the man for this and I wanted to support him today anyway I could," he says.

"I got to hold one of the chicks. It is very cool doing something you've never done before, that touches your heart. It's an absolute honour that we should be chosen to bring them here, nurture them, and raise them. I certainly hope they do well."

Lawless says he will name the chicks Pikirangi and Whairoa.