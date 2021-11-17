New equipment for Covid-19 patients at Rotorua Hospital

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The in-hospital transfer process for patients who can't wear masks has been made safer with a new piece of equipment designed especially.

BART – Barrier for Airborne/Respiratory Transportation of Unmasked Patients – is a hospital bed with a clear tent placed over the patient.

Infection Prevention Control nurse specialist Jaylene Harris said she looked worldwide for a solution but found nothing.

She said South Canterbury DHB was using a similar device and offered to share its design and procedures.

The Lakes version was built by Grant de Ruyter, Lakes DHB facilities assistant.

While the primary use for BART was expected to be for Covid-19 patients it had its origins with chickenpox.

"Earlier in the year we had a child in Children's Unit with chickenpox pneumitis, which means the chickenpox became airborne.

"The child needed to be transferred to ICU but there was no safe way to transfer them because it was an airborne disease.

"In the end we used a play tent. It wasn't ideal but it did what we needed it to do. It was practical and that's what Infection Prevention Control is."

The new equipment was expected to be used for patient transfers from the Children's Unit, Birthing Unit and the Older Persons Rehabilitation Service (OPRS) to ICU.

It is for patients who cannot safely wear a mask, such as children or patients with dementia.

"We needed a way to keep our patients and staff safe. This will complement other things in place for transfers."

Two more units were being built, one for Taupō Hospital and a second for Rotorua.

"I was in ICU when we had the measles outbreak. There are always patients who can't wear masks, such as children.

"This will help our most vulnerable patients and protect our staff. Even if we only use it once it will be worth it."

- Supplied copy