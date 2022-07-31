Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

New data shows the Bay of Plenty was the most expensive place to rent last month

Catrina Morris. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua renters are struggling with increased prices and low supply, with one renter saying she will "go bush" if her rent goes up again.

For the first time ever, the median rent in the Bay

