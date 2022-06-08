Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

New $2m, 28-room backpacker lodge planned for Rotorua

5 minutes to read
Artist impression of what the new backpackers lodge on Toko St could look like. Photo / Spectrum Architects Ltd

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

A brand new $2 million backpackers lodge is being planned for central Rotorua.

The Rotorua Lakes Council issued a building consent valued at $1.5m in April for the new backpackers lodge at 27 Toko St.

