Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

National leader Christopher Luxon on Tauranga commission, Rotorua emergency housing and more

4 minutes to read
28 April 2022 | National Party Leader Christopher Luxon’s visit to Rotorua. Video / Laura Smith

28 April 2022 | National Party Leader Christopher Luxon’s visit to Rotorua. Video / Laura Smith

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Police, boarded-up shops and a city not as sharp as it once was. These are the things Christopher Luxon noticed as he walked Rotorua's streets yesterday.

The National Party leader spoke to the Rotorua

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.