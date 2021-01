Photo / File

Police can now release the name of the man who died after a water incident in Lake Arapuni on January 5.

He was 18-year-old Zion Brown, of New Plymouth.

Police started searching for the man on January 5 after receiving a report of a person missing in the water about 8:25pm.

The Police National Dive Squad recovered the body in the Jones River Landing area around 6pm the next day.

The death will be referred to the coroner.