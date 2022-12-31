Rotorua closes 2022 with family friendly entertainment and good kai at the New Year's Eve Whānau Market. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Rotorua locals are celebrating the end of 2022 with good food, music, family and a market.

The festivities started with the opening of the New Year’s Eve Whānau Market while the sun was still high in the sky.

For Rotorua singer Krissie Knap the Whānau Market is one of many end-of-year celebrations where she is gracing the stage. Yesterday, Knap performed in Taupō and tonight she will be jetting off to Murupara after her last song at the markets.

But this market also has a special place in Knap’s heart.

“I love it. I think this market is good because it’s early and it’s right in the heart of Rotorua.”

Knap told the Rotorua Daily Post the market would be a great moment for people to come together.

“It’s really nice and it’s good for families, good for the kids to enjoy too.”

Rotorua singer Krissie Knap welcomes families to the New Year's Eve markets. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Knap said everyone needed to have a celebration after enduring “a really hard year”.

“I think it’s important to have a final get-together, bringing in something new. Whatever happened this year we leave it to stay in the year and make way for new opportunities.

“It’s about reflecting on the year that’s happened and looking at new goals for the year that’s coming.”

Rotorua bids farewell to 2022 with a new event, the New Year's Eve Whānau Market. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Rotorua Lakes Council director of events Joelene Elliott was at the markets with her whānau.

“The whole city is here,” Elliott said.

“Families, mums and prams, nice kai. It makes for a nice atmosphere.”

Elliott said the council had wanted to organise an event that would provide family-friendly, light entertainment and good food for the community.

The council would be putting out a survey to ask locals for feedback on the event, she said.

Nikau Grace Chater also performed at the New Year's Eve Whānau Market. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Nikau Grace Chater, known by her stage name Nikau Grace, was also performing at the market.

“I’ll be singing for an hour and a half, so a few songs,” Chater said.

“For me New Year’s is a chance for a fresh start, time to reset.”

Chater said she thought the markets were “cool” and it was nice to have a fun event in the middle of the city at New Year’s.

Christine Sellers (left), her twins Jessica and Jason, 15, and their friends Finn and Naia Little, Tore Olsen and Kristin Little were visiting Rotorua from the United States. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Christine Sellers from the United States said her family’s visit to Rotorua had just started.

Sellers, 15-year-old twins Jessica and Jason and their family friends Finn and Naia Little, Tore Olsen and Kristin Little all agreed they felt “lucky” to be celebrating the holiday in New Zealand.

Jessica and Jason had even volunteered to participate in the Cook Islands cultural dance performance at the New Year’s Eve Market when the dancers called for volunteers from the audience.

“It was fun,” Jessica said. “I was kind of nervous at first but it was super cool to connect with people in that way.”

The two families said they were hoping to greet 2023 by watching the sunrise over Lake Tarawera.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Police have issued a reminder encouraging people celebrating New Year’s Eve to enjoy themselves but to be sensible.

“Look after your mates and make sure everyone gets home safely.

“There will be a strong police presence in traditional holiday hotspots across the country tonight, focused on prevention and helping those celebrating to stay safe.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.”